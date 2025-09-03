Q3 Earnings Estimate for VKTX Issued By B. Riley

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

