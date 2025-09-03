Ovintiv Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$58.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$42.35 and a 12-month high of C$66.67. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.