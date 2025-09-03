Docusign (DOCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect Docusign to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $780.3540 million for the quarter. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Docusign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. Docusign has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Docusign by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 868,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after buying an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,588,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Docusign by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 346,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 244,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,960,000 after buying an additional 236,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,290,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

