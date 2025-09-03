Lifevantage (LFVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $57.9310 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Lifevantage Stock Performance

LFVN opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.39. Lifevantage has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Lifevantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifevantage

In other Lifevantage news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $36,768.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,927.17. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 14,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 126,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Lifevantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

