Lifevantage (LFVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $57.9310 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Lifevantage Stock Performance
LFVN opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.39. Lifevantage has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.
Lifevantage Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifevantage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 14,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 126,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
Lifevantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifevantage
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.