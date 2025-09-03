Pro-Dex (PDEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 12, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Pro-Dex from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

