Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ED

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

