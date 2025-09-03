Wall Street Zen Downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sell

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.