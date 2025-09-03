Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Namib Minerals Stock Performance

NAMM stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Namib Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

