Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

