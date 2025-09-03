Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) to Strong-Buy

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of KE stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $708.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $380.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 174,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

