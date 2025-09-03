Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Trading Up 7.0%

NYSE KSS opened at $16.11 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

