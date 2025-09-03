Wall Street Zen Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Buy

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $62.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $5,008,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,428,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,272,829.54. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,269 shares of company stock worth $8,689,460. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15,425.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

