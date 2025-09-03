Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

