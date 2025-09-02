Braime Group (LON:BMTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 97.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 3.93%.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Shares of BMTO stock remained flat at GBX 1,500 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.60 million, a PE ratio of 947.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,503.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,538.94. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.
Braime Group Company Profile
