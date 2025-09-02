Braime Group (LON:BMTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Braime Group (LON:BMTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 97.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braime Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Braime Group Stock Performance

Shares of BMTO stock remained flat at GBX 1,500 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.60 million, a PE ratio of 947.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,503.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,538.94. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Get Braime Group alerts:

Braime Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the middle East, the United States, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products.

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.