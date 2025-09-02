TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 5,665,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,687,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

