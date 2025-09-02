NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 353075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NG
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
