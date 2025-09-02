NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 353075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78.

In related news, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile



Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

Featured Stories

