Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 214114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

