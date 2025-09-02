Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 591549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$787.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Omo-Osagie bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$77,000.00. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

