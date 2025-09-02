International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 715028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

International Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.