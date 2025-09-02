First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 4908073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$262.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$226,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,725,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,220 over the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

