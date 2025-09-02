Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.16 ($0.08), with a volume of 6250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.93. The stock has a market cap of £8.05 million, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

