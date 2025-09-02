Short Interest in Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Grows By 837.5%

Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,500 shares, anincreaseof837.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

Shares of SCND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 7,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 62.14% and a negative return on equity of 71.75%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

