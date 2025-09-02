Simulated Environment Concepts Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 664.7% in August

Simulated Environment Concepts Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,000 shares, anincreaseof664.7% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 848,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Trading Up 3.3%

Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,915. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

