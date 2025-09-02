Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 538,500 shares, anincreaseof547.2% from the July 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 72,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,457. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

