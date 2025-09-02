Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 538,500 shares, anincreaseof547.2% from the July 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 72,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,457. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Alibaba Rallies on New AI Chip Design, Sending NVIDIA Stock Lower
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Loop Industries Insiders Buy Stock, Signal Confidence in Outlook
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.