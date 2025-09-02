Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, anincreaseof1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
