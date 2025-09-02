Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, anincreaseof1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Relief Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.