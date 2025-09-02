NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 256,900 shares, adecreaseof93.1% from the July 31st total of 3,748,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 10,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.94. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.