Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.20 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 151 ($2.05). 2,500,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,348,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.40 ($1.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The company has a market cap of £601.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

