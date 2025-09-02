Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIC traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. 570,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.49. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.67%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

