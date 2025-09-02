Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METCZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.