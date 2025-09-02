Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $235,800.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,731.99. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $146,850.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.76. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 29.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

