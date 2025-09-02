Insider Selling: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells 31,900 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Trudy Rautio sold 31,900 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 690,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

