ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.04 ($0.05). Approximately 35,133,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 6,656,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.57 ($0.06).

ImmuPharma Trading Down 11.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.67. The firm has a market cap of £16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.33 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

