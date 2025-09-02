Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 188630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

FLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Firefly Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

