Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,389 ($45.91) and last traded at GBX 3,394 ($45.98), with a volume of 3821995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,427 ($46.42).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 4,890 to GBX 4,920 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,909 to GBX 4,072 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,496.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,783.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,864.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,282.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 63.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Relx had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relx Plc will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

