Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.24), with a volume of 3749976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 34 price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rainbow Rare Earths presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 27.50.

The company has a market cap of £114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,373.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.90.

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

