Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 1,226,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,072,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas Company with current oil and gas production and material production and cashflow led growth opportunities from fields in Georgia.

Led by a management team with unrivalled experience in the Caucasus, Block’s aim is to deliver near and medium-term cashflows for reinvestment into medium and longer-term high impact opportunities, though a four-project strategy.

