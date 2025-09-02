Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 35,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 81,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -2.80.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pharvaris by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Pharvaris by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.