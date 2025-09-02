Short Interest in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Expands By 2,433.3%

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,400 shares, anincreaseof2,433.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,895. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTAB. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

