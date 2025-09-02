Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adeclineof97.5% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

ELKMF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

