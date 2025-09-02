Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 2,470.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,700 shares, anincreaseof2,470.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 8.9%

OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 159,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

