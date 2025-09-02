Analyzing Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yunji and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cars.com 0 1 4 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Yunji.

This table compares Yunji and Cars.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $57.22 million 0.15 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.50 Cars.com $719.15 million 1.09 $48.19 million $0.62 20.60

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -29.39% -10.42% -8.33% Cars.com 5.71% 17.43% 7.91%

Summary

Cars.com beats Yunji on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

