Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in August

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, agrowthof2,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITCFY remained flat at $14.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

