Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, adeclineof97.3% from the July 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,007,000 after purchasing an additional 257,385 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 182,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
