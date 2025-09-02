Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading 8.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.74). 414,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 93,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($4.37).

Ramsdens Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.87. The company has a market cap of £113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.90 EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ramsdens

Ramsdens Company Profile

In other news, insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total value of £214,200. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.