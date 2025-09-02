Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading 8.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.74). 414,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 93,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($4.37).
Ramsdens Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.87. The company has a market cap of £113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.54 and a beta of 1.22.
Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.90 EPS for the quarter. Ramsdens had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Ramsdens
Ramsdens Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsdens
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Loop Industries Insiders Buy Stock, Signal Confidence in Outlook
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.