Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 39,453 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $64.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVZMY

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 2.2%

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1856 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.