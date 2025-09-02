Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 142,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 77,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Uxin to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Uxin Trading Down 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 498.99% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. Uxin has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

