Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 809,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,530,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $659.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 136.56% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Stories

