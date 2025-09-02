1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, adropof96.4% from the July 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries Stock Up 2.7%
1933 Industries stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,965. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
1933 Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Loop Industries Insiders Buy Stock, Signal Confidence in Outlook
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.