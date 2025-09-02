1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, adropof96.4% from the July 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries Stock Up 2.7%

1933 Industries stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,965. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

