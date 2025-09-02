VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adeclineof97.3% from the July 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCVOF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.