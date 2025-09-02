VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Update

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adeclineof97.3% from the July 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCVOF remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
