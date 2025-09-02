Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, agrowthof1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of YUEIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
