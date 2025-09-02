Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, agrowthof1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of YUEIY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

